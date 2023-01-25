Monique Medeiros is removed by decree of the city of Rio

The mother of the boy Henry Borel, Monique Medeiros, was removed from her duties at the Municipal Secretary of Education in Rio, where she is a civil servant, on suspicion of irregularities in filling out the point.

She is also the target of an inquiry opened by the city of Rio after a meeting last night (24), as stated in a decree by Mayor Eduardo Paes published in the official diary this Wednesday (25).

The text cites an article of the Statute of Public Servants of the Executive Branch of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro that deals with the preventive suspension for 30 days, which can be extended to 90 days. But Monique continues to be entitled to her salary and to count time of service for retirement. The measure aims to prevent it from influencing the outcome of an ongoing administrative process since 2021.

Evidence was found that Monique Medeiros’ timesheet was filled out irregularly until the end of January, as if the employee had been working every day, but well before the end of the month.

“We are on the 25th of January. And there are indications of irregular filling of the point for the entire month of January. Therefore, we have opened an investigation so that it can be investigated with all the necessary rigor”, explained the municipal secretary of Education, Renan Ferreirinha.

Monique returned to work at the municipal secretariat in an administrative role, in the warehouse, with gross remuneration of R$ 3.1 thousand, in December 2022. A little over a month after resuming her activities, she presented a medical certificate requesting leave for 60 days, which was denied after medical expertise made by the city hall on Tuesday (24).

She had been away since April 2021, when she was arrested accused of killing Henry Borel, then 4 years old. Defendant in the process along with her ex-boyfriend and former councilor Jairo de Souza, known as Dr. Jairinho, has been awaiting trial in freedom since August 2022. The two will be judged by the 2nd Jury Court.

Monique was released after a monocratic decision by the rapporteur of the case at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister João Otávio de Noronha, after the request was denied at the Federal Supreme Court, by Minister Gilmar Mendes.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara