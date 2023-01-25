MT police looking for suspects of planning to escape from penitentiary

The Justice of Mato Grosso authorized the Civil Police to arrest, on a preventive basis, eight more suspects of participating in an attempt to rescue prisoners from the Central Penitentiary of the state. Until 11 am today (25), at least five of those investigated had already been detained and the Mato Grosso police officers continued to look for the other three targets of the court orders issued by the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso (TJMT).

The warrants are being carried out in two cities in Mato Grosso (Cuiabá and Rondonópolis); in Oeiras (PI) and in Salvador. State Justice also authorized the police to carry out searches and seize documents and objects at 12 addresses linked to those being investigated, in addition to decreeing the seizure of a house in the Industriario neighborhood, in Cuiabá.

According to the Civil Police, those investigated acquired the property and were using the site as a base for digging a tunnel to the Central Penitentiary – the largest prison unit in the state, where highly dangerous criminals are housed.

The tunnel was discovered in September 2022, when agents from the Organized Crime Combat Management (GCCO) caught 12 people digging the tunnel, including three teenagers. According to the Civil Police, the first people charged in the act are from Piauí, and some of them previously worked in excavations in mining areas.

In the residence, machinery for pumping water and removing earth and a GPS device (Global Positioning System) were found, which had one of the pavilions of the Central Penitentiary as its geographical coordinate. The tunnel, in turn, was already more than 40 meters long and had a lighting system and a reinforced structure to prevent it from collapsing.

During the course of the investigations, eight other people suspected of planning the mass escape attempt and of recruiting the first 12 detainees were identified. Among the eight investigated targets of the operation launched this morning is an engineer, resident of Rondonópolis (MT) and suspected of having designed the tunnel that would lead from the house acquired by the group to the penitentiary.

The police action launched today was named Operation Armadillo, which, in Spanish, means armadillo. Teams from GCCO, the Special Operations Management, the Regional Police Station of Rondonópolis, the Civil Police of Bahia and the Police Station of the municipality of Oeiras, in Piauí, took part in the action.