Contest for Federal Revenue ends registrations today

Today (25) ends the deadline for registration in the Federal Revenue contest. In total, 699 vacancies are offered, 230 for the position of tax auditor and 469 for tax analyst. The starting salaries will be R$21,000 and R$11,000, respectively. Applications must be made by 4 pm on the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) page.

The registration fee costs BRL 115.00 for an Analyst or BRL 210 for an Auditor and must be paid by January 26, 2023.

The contest will be held in two stages. The first will be divided into three phases: an objective test, of an eliminatory and classifying nature; a discursive test, of an eliminatory and classificatory character; and a third phase in which a previous life survey will be carried out, of an eliminatory nature. The tests of the first and second phase are scheduled for March 19 and will be in two shifts.

In the second stage, a professional training course will be taken, which is eliminatory in nature.

Expiration date

The period of validity of the tender is 24 months, counted from the date of publication of the approval of the final result of the tender in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU)which may be extended once for an equal period.

Of the total vacancies offered during the period of validity of the contest, 5% will be reserved for People with Disabilities (PwD) and 20% will be for those who compete for quotas for blacks. The call for tenders is available on the FGV website.