Federal Police investigates fraud in obtaining gun registration

The Federal Police (PF) launched today (25) an operation to curb fraud in obtaining the Collector, Shooter or Hunter (CAC) registration certificate for the purchase of weapons and ammunition. Called Ilídimo, the action complies with two search and seizure warrants, in the city of Barra do Garças, in Mato Grosso.

The investigation found the existence of several false documents that were being used in processes for applying for a registration certificate. Data were obtained after sharing information with the 41st Motorized Infantry Battalion of the Army, located in Jataí, Goiás.

criminal records

“As a rule, false documents were used to circumvent inspection, aiming to grant CAC registration to people who did not meet the requirements for obtaining firearms, leading the Army to error. People with extensive criminal records (passages for theft, theft, criminal association, attempted murder, carrying and illegal possession of a firearm) tried to acquire firearms using these false documents,” said the Federal Police.

The police are looking for computers, cell phones, firearms, ammunition and documents related to the investigated facts. The objective is to identify other people who may be involved with the investigation.

The granting of the CAC certificate depends on the presentation of criminal background certificates from the Federal, State, Military and Electoral Courts, as well as a declaration of not responding to a police investigation or criminal proceedings. Those investigated can answer for the crimes of forgery of public document, ideological falsehood, use of false document and criminal association.