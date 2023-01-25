BrazilBrazil

Heavy snow wreaks havoc in Japan as cold wave sweeps across Asia

Snow blanketed large areas of Japan on Wednesday, snarling traffic, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, disrupting train travel and leaving at least one person dead.

An exceptionally cold front and extreme low pressure systems have brought snow and strong winds across Japan since yesterday (24th), after wreaking havoc in other Asian countries earlier this week.

At least 124 people died in freezing temperatures in Afghanistan earlier this week, according to media reports, while the temperature in Mohe, China‘s northernmost city, dropped to a record -53 degrees Celsius (°C) on Sunday ( 22).

In South Korea, the resort island of Jeju canceled nearly 500 flights in and out of its airport on Tuesday amid bitter winter weather.

Japan said the snow was particularly heavy on the South Korean side of the country, with the city of Maniwa hit a record 93 centimeters in just 24 hours.

One person died as a result of the storm and two other deaths were being investigated as related to the storm as of Wednesday morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

The forecast is that the bad weather will continue until tomorrow (26).

*Contributed by Elaine Lies in Tokyo and Hyonhee Shin in Seoul

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

