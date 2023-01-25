Lula heads to Uruguay today, where he will meet with Lacalle and Mujica

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ends his official visit to Argentina today (25) and heads to Uruguay. Through his profile on the social network Twitter, Lula confirmed a meeting with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou and also with former Uruguayan President Pepe Mujica.

Today I say goodbye to Argentina, which has received us so well in recent days, heading to Uruguay. I will meet with the president @LuisLacallePou and pay a personal visit to my friend Pepe Mujica. Brazil is resuming its role of dialogue and partnerships with the world. Good Morning! — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 25, 2023

According to a schedule informed by the Planalto Palace, Lula’s departure from Buenos Aires to Montevideo should take place at 10:30 am. At 12:00, he meets with Lacalle Pou at the Official Residence of Suarez and Reyes, where they make a joint statement to the press.

The meeting with former president Mujica should take place at 4:30 pm. In the early evening, Lula leaves Montevideo, arriving at the Brasília Air Base scheduled for 9:30 pm.

