Lula ends visit to Argentina and heads to Uruguay

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ends his official visit to Argentina today (25) and heads to Uruguay. Through his profile on the social network Twitter, Lula confirmed a meeting with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou and also with former Uruguayan President Pepe Mujica.

According to a schedule informed by the Planalto Palace, Lula’s departure from Buenos Aires to Montevideo should take place at 10:30 am. At 12:00, he meets with Lacalle Pou at the Official Residence of Suarez and Reyes, where they make a joint statement to the press.

The meeting with former president Mujica should take place at 4:30 pm. In the early evening, Lula leaves Montevideo, arriving at the Brasília Air Base scheduled for 9:30 pm.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

