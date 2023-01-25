BrazilBrazil

Germany approves shipment of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany will supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the country announced on Wednesday (25), resolving doubts about the shipment of heavy weapons that Kiev considers crucial to defeating the Russian invasion, but which Moscow says is an unnecessary provocation.

For weeks now, the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been under pressure to send in the tanks and allow other NATO allies to do the same before expected offensives on both sides.

Scholz’s government had stalled on the decision, wary of measures that could prompt Russia to escalate or cause the NATO alliance to become part of the conflict.

Germany‘s decision paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain and Norway to supply their Leopard tank stocks to Ukraine.

“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine in the best possible way. We are acting in a closely coordinated internationally,” Scholz said in a statement.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

