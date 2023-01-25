Ten of the 26 cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants do not have 5G laws

Mobile operators face an obstacle to expanding the 5G signal to medium-sized cities. According to a survey by Conexis Brazil Digital, which brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies, ten of the 26 municipalities with more than 500,000 inhabitants do not have specific laws for installing antennas and other infrastructure necessary for the new technology.

The survey does not consider the capitals, which already have 5G since the second half of last year. Only cities in metropolitan areas or inland areas included in the new signal expansion stage were included.

The cities that need to adapt the legislation to receive the technology are Ananindeua (PA), Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), Belford Roxo (RJ), Campinas (SP), Guarulhos (SP), Nova Iguaçu (RJ), Osasco (SP) , São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Serra (ES) and Vila Velha (ES).

According to the notice issued by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the 5G signal must be installed in cities with more than 500,000 residents by July 2025, with one antenna for every 10,000 people. The regulatory agency has already authorized the commercial activation of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency in the 26 cities. However, technology adoption also depends on local laws.

partial adjustment

According to the survey, 12 municipalities with more than half a million inhabitants have specific laws on the subject, but need to adapt local legislation to the General Law of Antennas and licensing practices that provide legal certainty.

This list is made up of Caxias do Sul (RS), Contagem (MG), Duque de Caxias (RJ), Feira de Santana (BA), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), Juiz de Fora (MG), Londrina (PR), Niterói (RJ), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Santo André (SP), São Gonçalo (RJ) and Sorocaba (SP).

In these places, as well as in some capitals that have not yet adapted the legislation, 5G technology can be installed, but signal expansion and coverage in certain neighborhoods are compromised.

Only four of the 26 cities with more than 500,000 residents, according to Conexis Brazil, have legislation and municipal bureaucratic processes that make the environment favorable for the arrival of 5G. The municipalities are Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), Joinville (SC), São José dos Campos (SP) and Uberlândia (MG).

According to the entity, which manages the Conecta 5G project, the existence of municipal laws that facilitate the installation of antennas, with clear rules and agile licensing, results in the attraction of investments, by offering more legal security for operators. Unlike 3G and 4G technologies, the 5G signal does not require the installation of towers, with the antennas being able to be installed on top of buildings and interfering little in the urban landscape.