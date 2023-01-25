BrazilBrazil

Moraes keeps Roberto Jefferson in prison

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided today (24) to maintain the preventive detention (for an indefinite period) of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson.

Jefferson was arrested in October last year after offering armed resistance to the execution of the arrest warrant issued by Moraes. The warrant was issued after the former parliamentarian posted a video on the internet in which he offended minister Cármen Lúcia with profanity.

At the time, the ex-deputy fired rifle shots and threw grenades at the police officers who went to the scene. Due to the episode, he was indicted by the Federal Police for four attempted murders.

After the arrest, the defense alleged health problems and tried to transfer Jefferson from the Bangú 8 prison, in Rio de Janeiro, to a hospital, but the request was also rejected.

watch on TV Brazil:

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

