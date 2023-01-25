BrazilBrazil

Justice determines blocking of amounts of Americanas held in banks

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, from the 4th Business Court of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro, granted the request of the Americanas Group and ordered the attachment and blocking of the Americanas Group’s values ​​retained by Banco Votorantim, in the amount of R$ 200 million and by Banco Harvest, of R$ 95 million. The two banks failed to comply with the determination of the 4th Corporate Court which, on January 19, suspended all financial foreclosures against the Americanas Group, when the group’s judicial recovery process was granted.

The judge understood that the amounts retained by the two banks could jeopardize the Grupo Americanas recovery process. “It should be noted that the behavior of the aforementioned financial institutions undermines the formation and maintenance of the working capital of the economic group in the process of recovery”, wrote the magistrate.

Also this Monday, the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro released BRL 1.2 billion from Lojas Americanas that had been blocked at the request of BTG. The blockade had been determined by the Court, which granted an injunction to BTG before the approval by the 4th Corporate Court of the processing of the judicial recovery of the Americanas Group and the appointment of the trustee.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Moraes keeps Roberto Jefferson in prison

1 hour ago

World Social Forum debates Brazil to be built

2 hours ago

Celac summit ends with highlight for Brazil’s return to the bloc

2 hours ago

Governor and mayor of SP announce action plan for Cracolândia

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.