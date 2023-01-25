World Social Forum debates Brazil to be built

The evening of the second day of the World Social Forum (WSF) 2023, which runs until Saturday (28) in Porto Alegre, ended with a convergence table that brought together social movements and parliamentarians to debate the theme “The New Brazil that we want to build”. The table’s guiding document was read by the president of the Union of Blacks and Blacks of Brazil (Unegro) in Rio Grande do Sul, Elis Regina.

The text speaks of the “gigantic challenge” to be faced after the electoral defeat of the “monster of fascism”.

“It is necessary to guarantee a daily life, to recover and rebuild our dignity as a free, democratic, humanitarian and sovereign nation. Thus, with the election of the worker Lula da Silva for the third time as president, the eyes of the world turn to Brazil as a reference in facing inequalities and in tracing paths of equality and peace. This victory was legitimized by the Brazilian people through our greatest assets: human and cultural diversity, combined with the grandeur of our biodiversity”.

inequalities

A member of the forum’s International Committee, Oded Grajew spoke of the importance of adopting measures to combat inequality, including data collection on social, economic, environmental, political and ethical indicators.

“What is common between the countries that achieved the best indicators and that make us envious of the quality of life they offer their citizens? All of them, without exception, chose the path of reducing inequalities. Several of them were from very poor countries and reached the following consensus: for any human collective to succeed, it is fundamental that there is a harmonious relationship between people. And what causes disharmony is the feeling of injustice and inequality”.

Grajew indicated that, in order to reduce inequalities, it is necessary to take paths such as expanding quality public education, implementing a progressive tax system and having a political representation that reflects the diversity of society and promotes actions that seek to reduce gender, racial, social inequalities. , economic, territorial.

“Our Constitution says that the obligation and commitment of governments is to reduce equality. So they should introduce the process of any bill in the Constitution and Justice commissions, the obligation to analyze whether it will increase or decrease inequality. And you can only pass the project if it reduces inequality. Equality is unconstitutional,” he said.

Government

In conversation with Brazil Agencybefore the start of the table, federal deputy and PT president Gleisi Hoffmann highlighted that participation in the forum indicates that the government will listen to social movements for decision-making.

“The World Social Forum has always been a reference for us, a debate opposing the World Economic Forum, neoliberalism, right? Speaking of life, speaking of the government’s need to be present with effective social policies, with effective social responsibility. [Os movimentos sociais] they will certainly be heard, this is already a commitment from the president, he wants to rescue the conferences, the participation councils, the public policy follow-up committees. It’s fundamental”.

The forum runs until Saturday and the participation of activists from various social movements is expected, such as indigenous leaders, the black movement, LGBTQIA+, students and trade unionists, in addition to the Ministers of the Environment, Marina Silva, and of Health, Nísia Trindade.

Tomorrow (25), activities include a table on solidarity economy, with the participation of the federal government’s secretary of Solidarity Economy, Gilberto Carvalho, and the Opening March, at 5 pm, leaving Largo Glênio Peres.