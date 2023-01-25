Proof of life will become the responsibility of the INSS

Essential procedure that guarantees the payment of retirement and pensions, proof of life will no longer be made by the insured person. From now on, it will be up to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) to provide proof by crossing data.

The determination is contained in an ordinance signed today (24) by the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, during an event that celebrated the 100th anniversary of Social Security.

With the measure, the INSS will have ten months, starting from the beneficiary’s birthday, to prove that the holder is alive. If the agency fails to provide proof within this period, the insured person will gain two more months to prove that he is alive. In this case, the beneficiary will be notified by the Meu INSS application, by telephone by Central 135 and by the banks to identify themselves and inform the government.

According to the minister, the new system is fairer to policyholders because it avoids the sacrifice of elderly people with physical difficulties. “Why does the citizen have to prove that he is alive, and not the INSS? Many do not have physical conditions or anyone to take them to a post or bank to prove their life, ”he questioned.

Although it is no longer mandatory for the beneficiary, unless the data crossing reveals nothing, proof of life can continue to be provided by the insured person. All he has to do is follow the traditional procedures, going to a bank branch or expressing himself in the Meu INSS application.

The Ministry of Social Security released statistics on proof of life. This year, the agency will have to prove the situation of around 17 million benefits, including retirement, death pension and disability benefits.