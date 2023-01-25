In Argentina, Lula meets with heads of government

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of government and representatives of multilateral organizations, this Tuesday afternoon (24th), in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina. The meetings took place on the margins of the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which brings together 33 countries in the hemisphere.

Lula is on a trip to Argentina, his first international trip after taking office. Yesterday (23), she had a meeting with the country’s president, Alberto Fernández, to resume bilateral relations.

The first bilateral meeting of the day, after speaking at the CELAC plenary, was with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. According to Lula, the meeting served to strengthen relations between the two countries. “We want to get even closer, seeking to return to air transport between our countries”, she posted in a post on social networks.

Afterwards, Lula met with the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel and highlighted the resumption of international dialogue in Brazil since his government. “Brazil restoring its diplomatic relations in the world“, said the Brazilian official.

Another bilateral meeting of the day took place with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. “We are talking with the world about cooperation and partnerships for peace, economic development, sustainability and prosperity”, pointed out Lula.

The president of Brazil also met with the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu. In his social networks, Lula said that the two spoke “about joining efforts to fight hunger in the world“.

Uruguay

Lula’s international tour continues this Wednesday (25th), when he travels from Buenos Aires to Montevideo, where he will have a bilateral meeting with the Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou. Lula will also receive an award from the city of Montevideo for his work in defense of the environment. The Brazilian president will also meet with the former president of Uruguay, Pepe Mujica, at his farm on the outskirts of the capital. Afterwards, Lula returns to Brazil.