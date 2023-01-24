BrazilBrazil

Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 in the world, is the highlight of the Rio Tennis Open

It’s confirmed. The Rio Open, the biggest tennis event in South America, will again have a number 1 in the world ranking. This Tuesday (24), the ATP released the list of tennis players in the singles main draw, and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, current champion, stands out in the list. The last ranking leader to compete in the tournament was compatriot Rafael Nadal, in 2014. This year’s edition, from February 18 to 26, will take place at the Jockey Club Brazileiro, in Gávea, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Another piece of good news will be the guaranteed presence of four Brazilians in the singles dispute: Thiago Monteiro (77th in the world ranking), João Fonseca, 16 years old – qualified for the round of 16 of the Australian Youth Open -, Matheus Alves and Thomaz Bellucci, who will say goodbye to the courts and will be honored during the tournament.

“Convincing a champion to come and defend the title is always easier”, celebrates Luiz Carvalho, tournament director. “Alcaraz has a special affection for the Rio Open, as its first ATP was here, in 2020, and that makes it known to the public, creates an identity. And he likes clay. But defending the title is what attracts the most”, says the leader.

The Rio Open is now in its ninth edition, and it was three years ago that Alcaraz, then 16, received an invitation to the main draw. It was in Rio his first victory as a professional. Two years later, the Spaniard lifted the Rio Open trophy, his first career title. In the sequence, he added conquests-ATP 500 in Barcelona and US Open-until he took over the top of the world ranking. Without wanting to create too many expectations, those organized do not hide their desire to see the same path taken by another tennis player: the Brazilian João Fonseca.

As in previous editions, the Rio Open 2023 will have an exhibition match of wheelchair tennis players, but the names have not yet been confirmed.

“It is an opportunity that we have to try to publicize the modality a little more, which lacks space in the media”, recognizes Luiz Carvalho. With regard to the return of a women’s group – there has already been participation by women tennis players in three editions of the tournament – ​​there is a project, but nothing has yet been consolidated. The performance of the Brazilians in international competitions, including the pair Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi (bronze at the Tokyo Games), increases this possibility.

“But we need 12 to 18 months to consolidate a project”, emphasizes Luiz Carvalho.

But it won’t just be tennis that the Rio Open will be about. Sustainability and diversity are on the agenda of the event, which promises to move BRL 30 million reais and attract 60,000 people, 30% of them from outside Rio de Janeiro. The general director of the tournament, Marcia Casz, reveals that in the 2023 edition there will be an ombudsman to make the Rio Open “more inclusive”. She says there will be “a welcome space” for people to be heard.

“We will provide a number of Whatsapp for the public and for those involved in the work to express themselves”, guarantees Casz.

“Among our pillars, since 2013, there is ‘doing good’. That is why this step in search of greater diversity, social projects and also the concern with sustainability. This year, the Rio Open Green space will receive all people who have a ticket to decarbonize the journey to the venue. So that they can also be part of this movement. We are a carbon neutral event, recognized by the UN, and with the support of NEGIE, all carbon emissions generated by the Rio Open will be transformed into credit to be assigned to a hydroelectric plant with a renewable energy project”, adds Marcia Casz.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

