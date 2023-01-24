BrazilBrazil

PSG league alert with hectic game schedule at decisive moment

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier will keep an eye on the players’ fitness and manage a careful rotation as the French side enter a tough run of matches that could prove decisive for the season.

PSG will play six games in 16 days, with a French Cup round of 16 tie against Olympique de Marseille and a Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich next month.

The French capital side are just three points clear of second-placed RC Lens in Ligue 1 and have shown a worrying lack of creativity and aggression in recent matches, losing two straight away games in the Ligue 1 against Lens and Stade Rennais. .

“With a series of games every three, four days from next week, we will have to be very attentive in the way we deal with the squad, in terms of turnover and fitness,” said Galtier after PSG qualified in the Cup. of France with a 7-0 thrashing of Pays de Cassel on Monday (23).

While it might be tempting to focus primarily on the Champions League – a trophy PSG have yet to win – Galtier said the club favored no games.

“Our ambition is to move forward on all fronts,” Galtier said when asked about his trip to Marseille a week before hosting Bayern. “And for that we will have to eliminate OM in a context that is not easy in terms of the schedule of games.”

PSG begin their run with three league games against Stade de Reims, Montpellier and Toulouse between Sunday (29) and February 5, before their trip to face Olympique de Marseille, a Ligue 1 clash against Monaco and the match Bayern’s first leg of the Champions League between 7 and 14 February.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

