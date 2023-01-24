Act brings together relatives and marks one year since the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe

Relatives and friends of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe held an event earlier this afternoon (24th) in Rio de Janeiro to commemorate the year since the young man’s death. They also demand justice. Moïse was 24 years old when he was brutally beaten to death in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. He worked and got paid daily. According to the family, the attacks occurred after he had charged late payment.

The episode was recorded on security cameras. The report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) indicated that the cause of death was chest trauma, with pulmonary contusion, caused by blunt action.





A little over a week later, Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, Fábio Pirineus da Silva and Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva were arrested. The three were denounced by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) on February 22 of last year and are responsible for triple murder, but there is still no date for the trial. The judge will still decide whether the case should be reviewed by a jury.

Aleson, Fábio and Brendon are currently in custody at the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Penitentiary, in the Gericinó Complex, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro. Three other people, accused of failing to provide assistance, are free.

Moïse had left Congo to escape war and famine and had lived in Brazil since 2014 with his mother and siblings. After the repercussions of the case, the family of the young Congolese received from the city hall the concession of a commercial kiosk in Parque de Madureira, in the north zone of the city.

In memory of the young man, a mass was also celebrated this morning (24) at the feet of Christ the Redeemer. The act organized by the family members was held in front of the kiosk where he worked in Barra da Tijuca. The mobilization was attended by representatives of entities that work in defense of human rights.





In June of last year, State Law 9,715 of 2022 was sanctioned, recognizing January 24 as African Refugee Day. The date, chosen in honor of the young Congolese, became part of the official calendar of the state of Rio de Janeiro.