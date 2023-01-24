FAB dismisses teachers accused of sexual harassment in Rio

Professors Álvaro Luiz Pereira Barros and Eduardo Silva Mistura, accused of harassing female students at Colégio Brigadeiro Newton Braga, on Ilha do Governador, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, were fired by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), which manages the institution.

The Brazilian Bar Association, Rio de Janeiro section (OAB-RJ), acted in the case, after its Commission on Human Rights and Judicial Assistance (CDHAJ) produced a dossier with the complaints brought by the students and notified the Federal Public Ministry and to the Public Defender of the Union.

A WhatsApp group created by the students and alumni themselves was used to share reports and prints. The starting point for the wave of complaints was a movement on Twitter called #exposed, in May 2020, which encouraged victims of sexual abuse to share their experiences. Complaints by college students resulted in administrative disciplinary proceedings (PAD) filed within the school.

Throughout the process, a military junta heard the suspects and several of the students involved, either as witnesses or as possible victims. In the material delivered to the lawyers of the OAB-RJ, in May 2022, there were prints of exchanges of messages, audios and reports that indicated a constant abusive behavior of the teachers Eduardo Mistura and Álvaro Barros, responsible for the history and physical education classes, respectively, of the students of the secondary and elementary schools.

“We are satisfied with the result of the investigations carried out by Colégio Newton Braga, which ended with the dismissal of the teachers involved, and we will continue to follow the case, for effective justice to the victimized students”, said the president of the Human Rights Commission and secretary general of the OAB-RJ, Álvaro Quintão.

According to one of the young women who sought help from the committee, Eduardo Mistura asked the students to write an essay about their personal problems, family ties and possible concerns. According to her, the compositions served for the history teacher to study the profile of each student, thus defining which would be the most vulnerable young woman. Students also say that Mistura had the habit of giving some female students tight hugs, in a prolonged way. The physical education teacher, on the other hand, was known by the students as a “dreamer” for always saying that he had dreamed of his students, and would have approached one of them, a minor, through messages in a conversation app.

By means of a note, lawyer Marcelo Davidovich, responsible for the defense of professors Álvaro Barros and Eduardo Mistura, stated that the administrative proceedings are not closed and that there are appeals to be judged in this sphere. “This whole issue will deserve analysis by the Judiciary, which demonstrates that there is precipitation in conclusions and an undeniable objective of social cancellation, both by Professor Álvaro and Professor Eduardo”, evaluates the defense.

Resignation

Servers Álvaro Luiz Pereira Barros and Eduardo Silva Mistura were fired for violating Article 132, Item V, of Law 8.112/90, respectively on January 9, 2023 and November 10, 2022, according to publications in Official Diary of the Union (GIVE).

The act of dismissal is the result of an administrative procedure, the final decision of which was issued after the due process of law had been complied with, in compliance with the principles of the adversarial system and full defense of civil servants.

In a note, the Center for Social Communication of the Air Force highlights that “the Brazilian Air Force reiterates that it acts to curb irregularities and that it repudiates conduct that does not represent the values, dedication and work of the staff in favor of the fulfillment of its institutional mission”. “In the same vein, it works to keep Colégio Brigadeiro Newton Braga among the best Educational Institutions in Rio, recognized for its excellence and respected for its teaching tradition”, completes the text.