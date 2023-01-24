The number of people who would like to move from the capital of São Paulo grows

The percentage of people who would stop living in the city of São Paulo if they could have increased. According to the survey Living in São Paulo: Quality of Life, released today (24) by Rede Nossa São Paulo, 61% of residents would move from the capital of São Paulo if they could. In 2021, the index was 57% and, in 2020, 60%.

To prepare the study, 800 people over 16 years of age were interviewed throughout December 2022.

The percentage is higher among the population aged between 35 and 44 years old (70%) and among those residing in the east zone of the city (69%). People who live in the east zone are also the ones with the worst assessment of the municipal administration, with 49% considering the work of the city hall in São Paulo to be bad or terrible. In the general average of the city, this number is 44%.

Taking into account the neighborhood where they live, the items in which the city hall had the worst evaluation were culture and housing, with 40% of the population stating that the municipal administration has not made any investment in these areas. Regarding these same items, 47% of the population considers that the municipal administration has made few investments in the region where they live.

The best evaluated area was infrastructure, which includes paving and lighting, in this regard 26% considered that no investment was made in their neighborhood and 63%, few investments. In no item did the opinion that many investments were made reach 10%. In public transport, 9% believe that a lot of resources were allocated in the area, being the biggest result.

Regarding the evaluation of the city hall, 44% said that the management has been bad or terrible, the same percentage think that the work of the municipal administration is regular, and 9% said they considered the results good or excellent. In 2021, 13% considered municipal management excellent or good and regular, 39%. The percentage of bad or terrible was 45% in the previous survey.

In the east zone, the percentage of those who think that the city hall’s work is bad or terrible reaches 49%. In the north zone, the index is 32% and in the center, 35%. By investment area, the best result for the city hall is on transport in the west zone, where 15% believe that many investments have been made. The worst is in housing in the south zone, where 45% believe that there was no investment, followed by culture in the east zone, with 44%.

About the Chamber of Councillors, 7% say that the House’s work is good, 31% regular and 54%, bad or terrible.

worrying signs

For the coordinator of Rede Nossa São Paulo, Jorge Abrahão, society’s assessment of the institutions draws attention and seems to diminish people’s interest in participating in institutional political processes. “With the low evaluation of the City Hall and the low evaluation of the [Municipal]we are seeing some signs that lead us to concerns about the constituted powers, the institutions, the participation of society”, he emphasized during the presentation of the research data.

The results in São Paulo may be an indication, in Abrahão’s assessment, that the population’s perception of instances of power is similar in other parts of the country. “If this is happening here in the richest and most complex city in Brazil, which is São Paulo, it serves as a wake-up call for us of how this is happening in the rest of Brazil,” he said.

The unfavorable context of recent years may be, according to him, one of the factors that influenced this assessment by society. “This research was carried out in a context in which we came from difficult years. We came from a pandemic [de covid-19]. We came, economically, from a very complicated process with issues of unemployment, inflation, social issues of increased hunger”, he pondered.

City hall

In a statement, the City Hall of São Paulo commented on the results of the survey. According to the municipal administration, due to the covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, investments were concentrated in the health and social areas. “It did not neglect, however, janitorial services, education, public transport, workforce training and job and income generation and is increasing the amount to be invested in the city”, adds the statement.

This work, in the assessment of the city hall, is recognized by the population – “the survey itself shows that 53% of São Paulo residents do not disapprove of the current management”, highlights the note. In addition, according to the municipal administration, the amount of resources invested in the city should increase from BRL 9 billion last year to BRL 11.1 billion in 2023.