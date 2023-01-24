Brazil had 16 power towers damaged and 4 knocked down in January

Since January 8, Brazil has had 16 power towers damaged and 4 overthrown in 11 attacks, disclosed the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). The agency’s most recent balance included Mato Grosso among the states with records of vandalism to the electrical network.

According to records, three towers were demolished in Rondônia and one in Paraná. The 16 damaged towers are distributed as follows: six in Paraná, six in Rondônia, three in São Paulo and one in Mato Grosso.

Among the types of damage that did not result in the collapse of the towers are broken transmission cables, structures twisted by the collapse of neighboring towers and cut base support cables.

As an attack episode can result in more than one tower knocked down or damaged, the record is made jointly, which resulted in 11 occurrences so far. Of this total, Paraná leads, with four incidents. Then come São Paulo (three records), Rondônia (three) and Mato Grosso (one).

In an official note, Aneel informed that it monitors the attacks on power towers and works together with other bodies, such as the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) to reinforce the safety of the electrical structure and identify faults as soon as possible in the network to avoid major damage that causes interruption in the electricity supply.

“The robustness of the system, combined with the frequent monitoring of the transmission facilities and the surveillance of the transmitters, has shown favorable results in terms of anticipating malfunctions in the towers and correcting the damage without causing the towers to fall”, highlighted the statement. Aneel also reported that it is passing on all information to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.