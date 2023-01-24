BrazilBrazil

AGU asks for blocking of assets of 40 prisoners in flagrante delicto in coup acts

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed a new lawsuit today (24) in the Federal Court in Brazilia to block assets of those investigated for the coup acts of January 8. In the action, the AGU wants the unavailability of the assets of 40 individuals who were arrested in flagrante delicto on the day of the acts.

The AGU maintains that the measure is necessary to repair the damage caused by the accused who actively participated in the depredation of the facilities of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

If the measure is accepted by the Justice, the blockade will occur on real estate, vehicles and bank accounts.

Last week, the AGU asked for the blocking of R$18.5 million in assets belonging to 52 people and seven companies accused of financing the acts.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rust film to be completed with Baldwin in lead role, says lawyer

49 mins ago

Itamaraty confirms new Brazilian ambassador to Argentina

1 hour ago

Fuel prices fall at gas stations, says ANP

2 hours ago

São Paulo court closes inquiry into death in election campaign

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.