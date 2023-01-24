AGU asks for blocking of assets of 40 prisoners in flagrante delicto in coup acts

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed a new lawsuit today (24) in the Federal Court in Brazilia to block assets of those investigated for the coup acts of January 8. In the action, the AGU wants the unavailability of the assets of 40 individuals who were arrested in flagrante delicto on the day of the acts.

The AGU maintains that the measure is necessary to repair the damage caused by the accused who actively participated in the depredation of the facilities of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

If the measure is accepted by the Justice, the blockade will occur on real estate, vehicles and bank accounts.

Last week, the AGU asked for the blocking of R$18.5 million in assets belonging to 52 people and seven companies accused of financing the acts.