Rust film to be completed with Baldwin in lead role, says lawyer

the western movie rust Filming will continue with Alec Baldwin in the lead role, production lawyer Melina Spadone said on Monday, days after prosecutors said they would charge the actor with the shooting that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust, while Joel Souza will return as Rust’s director after being injured in the October 2021 incident, said Melina, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions.

The late director of photography’s husband, Matt Hutchins, remains the film’s executive producer, she said.

“The film is still on track to be completed,” the attorney said in a statement.

Halyna Hutchins died in set filming outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a revolver Baldwin was practicing with fired a live bullet that also hit Souza.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said Thursday that she plans to charge Baldwin and the gun handler Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death.

In October, Baldwin settled a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the Hutchins family, under which Halyna’s husband would assume a role in the production of rust and filming would resume this month.

Baldwin denied responsibility for the death, saying live ammunition should never have been allowed in the set and that gun handlers were responsible for firearm safety.

A Santa Fe County investigation has yet to reveal how the live ammunition got onto the movie set.

