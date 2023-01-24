Itamaraty confirms new Brazilian ambassador to Argentina

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed today (24) that ambassador Julio Glinternick Bitelli has been confirmed as the new ambassador of Brazil in Argentina. He is currently the Brazilian ambassador to Morocco.

Bitelli has served at the embassy in Buenos Aires on two occasions. He was counselor between 2003 and 2006, responsible for the political sector, and minister-counselor, from 2010 to 2013. Between 2013 and 2015, he headed the embassy in Tunisia and, from 2016 to 2019, in Colombia.

He was already chief of staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the years 2015 and 2016, when the current minister, Mauro Vieira, also commanded the Itamaraty.

When appointing an ambassador, the country formally requests agrément, which is the consent of the foreign State that will receive the diplomat. In the case of Bitelli, Itamaraty informed that Argentina granted an agrément. Now, the designation will be submitted to the approval of the Federal Senate, so that the ambassador will officially take over as Brazil‘s representative in the country.