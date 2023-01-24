Fuel prices fall at gas stations, says ANP

The average price of a liter of gasoline sold at gas stations in the country dropped from R$5.04 to R$4.98 in the week of January 15 to 21, according to a report by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) .

The minimum resale price for gasoline found by the ANP was R$4.15 and the maximum, R$6.99.

The average price of a liter of ethanol dropped from R$3.94 to R$3.85. The highest value researched by the agency was R$ 6.57 and the minimum, R$ 3.15.

The average value of a liter of diesel went from R$ 6.36 to R$ 6.32. The highest price found at gas stations was R$7.99 and the lowest was R$5.39.

readjustment

Petrobras announced today (24) a readjustment in the price of gasoline at distributors. As of tomorrow (25th), the average sale value of gasoline A from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$ 3.08 to R$ 3.31 per liter, an increase of R$ 0.23 per liter.