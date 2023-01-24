Sung speech marks recreation of the Ministry of Culture

A musical speech, sung by the minister herself, marked the recreation ceremony of the Ministry of Culture (MinC). Servants who were relocated at the Ministry of Tourism after the portfolio was abolished – and were waiting for authorization to enter the building, in Brasília – were surprised when the doors opened, and the first words of welcome were sung by Minister Margareth Menezes.

The recreation of the Ministry of Culture began to take effect today (24), as provided for by Decree No. 11.336/23.

“I ask God to consecrate goodness. I ask God for culture, love and happiness”, sang the minister, when announcing that “joy is back” because culture is once again a government policy and an economic and transformation vector. “This symbolic and simple act represents the return of the Ministry of Culture”, she added.

The sung speech continued, with the minister making adaptations to the music Brazilian watercolorin which the composer Silas de Oliveira highlights the cultural riches produced in different parts of the country.

“Look at this marvel of scenery. It is a reliquary episode, which the artist, in a brilliant dream, chose for this carnival. The asphalt, as a footbridge, will be the canvas of Brazil in the form of a watercolor”, intoned the minister.

In the sequence, Margareth added several states that are not in the original lyrics. “Brazil, these green forests, waterfalls and cascades of subtle color. And this beautiful indigo blue sky frames the culture of Brazil ”, she concluded, and then invited the servers to resume their posts.

central place

Among the servants who returned to the ministry, until then extinct, was Adriana Nunes. “I’ve been a server since 2011. I’m back after four years. It is a feeling of achievement and happiness, as I see cultural policy resuming its central place in the country’s politics, as provided for in the Constitution”, said the servant.

According to Adriana, the recreation of the ministry is even more symbolic because it is headed by a woman who, in addition to being from the cultural area, is black. “Our culture is our DNA. It is what identifies us as a people and population. Now we are going to, together, take back and rebuild the cultural policy of this country”, she said.