Federal collection reaches BRL 210.19 billion in December 2022

The total collection of Federal Revenue closed the month of December 2022 at R$ 210.19 billion, informed today (24) the Federal Revenue Service. The value represents a real increase of 2.47% compared to December 2021, discounting inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In the accumulated period from January to December 2022, the collection reached almost BRL 2.22 trillion. The Ministry of Finance said that this is the best collection performance for the month of December since 2000.

Regarding Managed Revenue, the amount collected in December 2022 was BRL 204 billion, representing a real increase of 2.04%. In the accumulated period from January to December, collection reached R$ 2.09 trillion, recording a real increase (IPCA) of 6.64%.

According to the Revenue, the increase observed in December can be explained, mainly, by the growth in payments of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ), Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

In the accumulated result for the year, IRPJ and CSLL collected R$ 489.6 billion, with real growth of 17.73%. This performance is explained by the 82.09%% increase in collection related to the IRPJ and CSLL adjustment declaration, due to events that occurred throughout 2021, and the 16.9% increase in the monthly estimate collection.

“Growth stands out in all forms of profit calculation. In addition, there were atypical payments of around R$ 42 billion, especially by companies linked to the exploration of commoditiesin the period from January to December of last year, and R$ 40 billion, in the same period of 2021”, says Federal Revenue.

The December 2022 result, when compared to the same period last year, shows a 3.91% decrease in IRPJ (R$ 17.2 billion and 1.11% in CSLL (R$ 9.2 billion), basically resulting from the real decrease of 6.64% in the collection of the monthly estimate, mainly from non-financial companies.

Cofins and PIS/Pasep presented a joint collection, from January to December 2022, of R$ 406.7 billion, representing a real increase of 0.07%.

This performance is explained by the real increase of 8.59% in the volume of services, according to the Monthly Survey of Commerce by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (PMC-IBGE), and the real decrease of 0.88% in the volume of sales (PMC-IBGE), both in the period between December 2021 and November 2022 relative to the period between December 2020 and November 2021.

Also contributing to the result, the performance of some economic activities, especially retail trade and financial entities and the reduction to zero of the rates of these contributions on fuels, instituted by laws n.º 192 and n.º 194 of 2022.

In December of last year, the collection of the two taxes was R$ 26.4 billion for Cofins and R$ 7.3 billion for PIS/Pasep, with decreases of 12.73% and 10.04%, respectively.

IRPF

The Individual Income Tax (IRPF) showed a decrease of 5.97% in the period from January to December 2022. As a result, the collection was R$ 58.6 billion. The result stems mainly from the real decreases of 61.77% in the collection related to net gains in operations on the Stock Exchange, 2.69% in the collection of quotas for the annual adjustment statement and 2.95% in the collection related to capital gains on the disposal of assets.

In the comparison of December 2022 with December 2021, there was also a decrease of 18.96% in the tax, a performance mainly explained by the real decrease of 44.07% in the collection related to capital gains on the sale of assets. As a result, the collection in December 2022 was BRL 3.8 billion, compared to the BRL 4.7 billion recorded in the same period of 2021.