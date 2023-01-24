Ardern bids an emotional farewell to New Zealand prime minister

Jacinda Ardern gave an emotional farewell on Tuesday (24) to her last day as Prime Minister, speaking of the kindness and empathy New Zealanders have shown her, but said she is ready to be a sister and mother.

Days after surprising the world by announcing that she “had no more gas” to lead the country and would resign, the 42-year-old leader arrived at a meeting of Maori politicians and elders in the small town of Ratana, north of the capital Wellington, and was instantly mobbed by photo-seeking supporters.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life,” Ardern said in a speech. She will resign tomorrow (25) and will be replaced by the new leader of the Labor Party, Chris Hipkins.

Ardern, along with Hipkins and opposition politicians, were making an annual visit to Ratana, where a week-long celebration is held for the birth of Maori prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.

“My overall experience in this role has been one of love, empathy and kindness,” she said.

A left-wing global icon, Ardern drew attention for taking her baby to a United Nations (UN) meeting and wearing a hijab after a massacre against Muslims. Although she has become the target of online hate and abuse from right-wing extremists on social media, she said she was stepping down with love in her heart.

“I want you to know that I leave with more love and care for New Zealand and its people than when I started.”

Before heading to the venue, Ardern faced the media for possibly her last time as prime minister, smiling broadly as she declined to answer political questions, saying they were now her successor’s responsibility.

“I’m ready to be many things. I’m ready to be a congresswoman. I’m ready to be a sister and a mother,” she said.

