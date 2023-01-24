Anniversary of São Paulo moves highways to the interior and coast

More than one million vehicles must pass through the main access roads from the capital of São Paulo to the interior and coast, on the 469th anniversary of the city of São Paulo, tomorrow (25).

Only on the main highways leaving São Paulo operated by concessionaires, the forecast is to receive more than 980 thousand vehicles. On the roads managed by the Department of Highways (DER) there is an expectation of traffic of 185 thousand vehicles, according to the Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo (Artesp) and the DER.

To ensure more safety and comfort for users, the 20 concessionaires of the Highway Concessions Program of the Government of the State of São Paulo, regulated by Artesp and by DER, will have reinforcements in their Operational Control Centers (CCOs), with emphasis on monitoring and operating equipment for traffic inspection and user support, such as cameras, electronic panels that provide information on road conditions, in addition to call boxes (emergency telephones), Wi-Fi points, weather stations and vehicle counters (SATs).

In addition, there will also be reinforcement in medical and mechanical assistance services and in the User Assistance Service (SAU). Resources include vehicles including light and heavy tow trucks, traffic inspection vehicles, rescue units, water trucks and animal rescue.

The concessionaires will also maintain Operation Visibility, which consists of positioning operational vehicles at strategic points, to allow greater agility and safety in the service for those traveling on state highways.

“On this holiday in which we celebrate the anniversary of São Paulo, Artesp and the concessionaires will work to guarantee maximum comfort and safety to road users, providing various service systems and reinforcement in operations that guarantee a worry-free trip”, explained the director general of Artesp, Milton Persoli,

Movement

The increase in flow should start at 00:00 today (24) both in the coastal and inland directions. Tomorrow the forecast is for heavy traffic throughout the day. In the Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI), between 80,000 and 125,000 vehicles are expected to travel to the South Coast via the Anchieta (SP-150) and Imigrantes (SP-160) highways, between today and tomorrow. With the increase in flow due to the holiday, the concessionaire plans to implement Operation Descent on Wednesday morning.

On the Tamoios Highway (SP-098), around 60,000 vehicles are expected to use the lanes heading to the North Coast during the holiday and around 56,000 are expected to head towards the capital on the highway. The forecast for the Ayrton Senna-Carvalho Pinto Corridor is that around 204,000 vehicles will pass through the corridor’s four toll plazas, in both directions. Due to the expected movement, the concessionaire will have a reinforcement in the highway service team.

In the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System, it is estimated that 158,000 vehicles circulate on the highways, between leaving and arriving in the capital. The most intense flow schedule is expected for the period from 5 pm to 6 pm this Tuesday inland. On the way back, the biggest movement should take place tomorrow from 4 pm to 6 pm, towards the capital.

The Castello Branco-Raposo Tavares System, on the stretch operated by ViaOeste, should receive 116,000 vehicles. Today, the forecast of the dealership is that the movement of vehicles is greater from 17:00 to 18:00. On the way back, tomorrow, the concessionaire estimates a greater concentration of vehicles in the capital direction, from 5 pm to 6 pm. The West stretch of the Rodoanel should receive around 225,000 vehicles during the holiday. On the East and South stretches, around 101 thousand vehicles are expected.

On the highways managed by the DER that leave or receive vehicles from the capital, the expectation is for a volume of 185,000 vehicles this holiday.