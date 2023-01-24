Pietro Fittipaldi will remain as Haas’ F1 reserve driver in 2023

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will remain as a test and reserve driver for Haas for a fifth consecutive season in 2023, the Formula 1 team said on Tuesday (24).

The 26-year-old Miami-born grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi competed in two races in late 2020 as a replacement for injured French rider Romain Grosjean.

This year he will be the reserve of the Dane Kevin Magnussen and the German Nico Hulkenberg.

“I’ve said before that continuity and consistency are the key to success in Formula 1 and Pietro remaining with the team in 2023 makes me believe we have solid foundations,” said team boss Guenther Steiner. “Pietro is a proven performer and is ready to spring into action at any time to get behind the wheel and drive, as he has done twice in 2020.”

The Haas, which uses a Ferrari engine, finished 8th in the team standings last year. The new season starts in Bahrain on March 5th.

