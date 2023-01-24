BrazilBrazil

Pietro Fittipaldi will remain as Haas’ F1 reserve driver in 2023

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will remain as a test and reserve driver for Haas for a fifth consecutive season in 2023, the Formula 1 team said on Tuesday (24).

The 26-year-old Miami-born grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi competed in two races in late 2020 as a replacement for injured French rider Romain Grosjean.

This year he will be the reserve of the Dane Kevin Magnussen and the German Nico Hulkenberg.

“I’ve said before that continuity and consistency are the key to success in Formula 1 and Pietro remaining with the team in 2023 makes me believe we have solid foundations,” said team boss Guenther Steiner. “Pietro is a proven performer and is ready to spring into action at any time to get behind the wheel and drive, as he has done twice in 2020.”

The Haas, which uses a Ferrari engine, finished 8th in the team standings last year. The new season starts in Bahrain on March 5th.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Petrobras increases gasoline sales price to distributors

36 mins ago

Government exonerates 43 occupants of Funai command positions

58 mins ago

Ukraine’s top officials step down in rare change

1 hour ago

Lula participates this Tuesday in the 7th CELAC Summit in Argentina

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.