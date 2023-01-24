BrazilBrazil

Petrobras increases gasoline sales price to distributors

As of tomorrow (25th), the average sale price of gasoline A from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$ 3.08 to R$ 3.31 per liter, an increase of R$ 0.23 per liter.

“Considering the mandatory blend of 73% A gasoline and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share in the consumer price will be, on average, R$ 2.42 for each liter sold at the pump ”, says the company note.

On December 7th, the average selling price of Petrobras A gasoline to distributors went from R$3.28 to R$3.08 per liter, a reduction of R$0.20 per liter.

According to the company, this increase accompanies the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, “which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and of the exchange rate”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

