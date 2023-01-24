Government exonerates 43 occupants of Funai command positions

The federal government dismissed 43 occupants of command positions at the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai). The 38 dismissals and five dismissals affect national and regional coordinators; advisors; the inspector Aurisan Souza de Santana and the director of the Museu do Índio, Giovani Souza Filho.

Signed by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, the ordinances were published in an extra edition of yesterday’s Official Gazette (23).

On the same Monday, the federal government dismissed those responsible for commanding the teams of 11 of the 34 special indigenous health districts (Dsei), subordinate to the Ministry of Health.

When consulted yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that the replacements are part of the “natural process of government transition” – when almost all occupants of so-called positions of trust are replaced by other people – not compromising the work of assistance to the indigenous population.

Funai, formerly linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, is now subordinated to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, a department created this year by the Lula government.