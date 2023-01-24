US attack suspect attended dance hall where he killed 11

The 72-year-old suspect responsible for Saturday night’s shooting that killed 11 people at a Los Angeles-area dance hall used to attend informal classes and met his ex-wife there, according to friends and reports. from the press.

Authorities say Huu Can Tran opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at the popular Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the predominantly Asian-American city of Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles. The death toll rose to 11 this Monday (23).

Tran went to another nightclub in the nearby town of Alhambra shortly after the massacre, police said, but a customer managed to draw his gun in a physical confrontation, possibly preventing a second attack.

“At that moment, it was a primal instinct,” the man, named Brandon Tsay, told the media, noting that the gunman fled the scene after a 90-second scuffle. “Something happened. I don’t know what came over me.”

About 12 hours later, police from the city of Torrance approached a white van that Tran was driving. As officers approached the van, they heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, as Tran killed himself.

It is extremely rare for a person over the age of 70 to carry out a shooting. While authorities haven’t identified a motive, some details have emerged about Tran’s past.

Adam Hood, who said he had been a tenant for years in a property owned by Tran and who spoke to him frequently, told Reuters that Tran was an angry, aggressive and suspicious person who did not have many friends but enjoyed ballroom dancing. , its main social activity.

“He was a good dancer,” said Hood, who met Tran in the early 2000s and says they bonded over their shared experience as Chinese immigrants. “But he was wary of the people in the room, angry and suspicious. I think he got tired of it and it was too much for him.”

Tran complained that people at the salon were talking behind his back, Hood said.

CNN reported, citing an unnamed friend, that Tran complained that dance instructors said “bad things about him” and that Tran was “unfriendly” to many people in the hall.

On January 7 and 9, Tran visited the police department in Hemet, where he lived, about 90 minutes from Monterey Park, to make “previous allegations of fraud, theft and poisoning involving his family” stemming from 10 to 20 years ago. , according to a statement from the department.

He said he would return with the paperwork, but he never did, police said. A department spokesman said police are not releasing further details about his claims at this time.

Police in Monterey Park have not had any previous interactions with Tran, Chief Scott Wiese said at a news conference on Monday.

Tran moved in 2020 to a mobile home in a private community for seniors with a nine-hole golf course in Hemet. He met his ex-wife at the salon some two decades ago.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.