WHO seeks $2.5 billion to tackle health emergencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a $2.54 billion funding appeal to help people facing health emergencies around the world, including in conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ukraine.

“More people than ever face the imminent risk of disease and hunger and need help now,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The world cannot look away and wait for these crises to resolve themselves,” he added.

The organization is responding to what it says is an unprecedented 54 health emergencies worldwide, including 11 it classifies as the highest level, Grade 3, including war in Ukraine, cholera and monkeypox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic. Congo and malnutrition in Somalia.

The global health agency, which has struggled to fund some programs amid weaknesses in its funding model, last year launched an emergency appeal for the first time and sought to raise $3.15 billion.