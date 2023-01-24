Revenue opens today consultation on residual batch of IR refund

Around 136 thousand taxpayers who had fallen into the fine mesh and settled their accounts with the Tax Authorities will receive R$ 368 million. The IRS opens today (24) consultation on the residual lot of Individual Income Tax.

The query can be made from 10 am this Tuesday, on the Federal Revenue website on the internet. The taxpayer simply clicks on “My Income Tax” and then on the button “Check the Refund”. It is also possible to consult the Federal Revenue application for tablets and smartphones.

Payment will be made on January 31, to the account informed on the Income Tax return. In all, 136,565 taxpayers who declared in previous years were contemplated. Of this total, 3,069 are over 80 years of age; 20,624 are between 60 and 79 years old; 2,349 have some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 6,568 have teaching as their main source of income.

If the taxpayer is not on the list, he/she must enter the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) and extract the statement. If there is a pending issue, you can send a rectifying statement and wait for the next batches of fine mesh.

If, for some reason, the refund is not deposited in the account informed in the statement, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brazil. In this case, the citizen will be able to schedule the credit in any bank account in his name, through the BB Portal or by calling the bank’s Relationship Center, on telephones 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund after 1 year, he must request the amount on the e-CAC Portal. Upon entering the page, the citizen must access the “Declarations and Statements” menu, click on “My Income Tax” and then in the field “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.