Zé Roberto and Felipe Siqueira are elected the best technicians of 2022

The winners of the 2022 best coach category of the Brazil Olímpico Award were the coaches of the Brazilian women’s volleyball team, José Roberto Guimarães, and Felipe Siqueira, instructor of Alison dos Santos, world champion in track and field. Zé Roberto will be recognized as the best team sports coach, and Siqueira as the best in individual sports. The ceremony for the delivery of the Brazil Olímpico Award to technicians and those elected by popular vote – Athlete of the Fans and Inspire Award – will take place on the 2nd, in Cidade das Artes, in Barra da Tijuca, west zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“This award is the result of the group’s work. I have to thank the players, the coaching staff, the CBV and the COB partnership. We had a very busy 2022 and reached the finals of the two main competitions of the season, the World Championship and the League of Nations. It was the first year of a shorter Olympic cycle, with a renewed team, and we remained among the best teams in the world. We have a strong group and we can fight on equal terms against any team in the world. 2023 has already started, we have many challenges, and we are going in search of that place in the Paris Games”, said Zé Roberto, 68 years old, in a statement to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

Born in the small Quintana (SP), Zé Roberto now has five awards as the best team sports coach, equaling Bernardinho’s record. Last year, the coach from São Paulo led the team to win silver in the League of Nations and in the Women’s Volleyball World Cup, betting on the renewal of the team, which had won silverware a year earlier at the Tokyo Olympics. Zé Roberto won the Prêmio Brazil for the first time in 2008, after the first Olympic gold in the history of the women’s team at the Beijing Games. Then he was awarded again in 2012, 2013 and 2017.



Coach Felipe Siqueira has been training Alison dos Santos, Piu, for four years, who last year undefeated the seven stages of the 400 meters hurdles of the Diamond League and gold at the Athletics World Cup in Eugene (United States) – Carol Coelho/CBAt/Rights Reserved

Felipe Siqueira, Piu’s mentor

Specialist in speed and hurdles, Felipe Siqueira was considered by the COB the best individual sports coach last season. Siqueira has been training Alison dos Santos, Piu, for four years. The best results of the work were reaped last year, when with Piu’s undefeated season – he won all seven stages of the Liga Diamante (Diamond Leagues) of the 400 meters hurdles, an unprecedented feat for track athletes – which culminated in gold at the Athletics World Championships in Eugene (United States).

“It is an honor to receive this award for the history of this award, for the professionals who have already received it and also for being offered by the highest entity of our sport, which is the COB. I am very happy to join other great track and field coaches like Nélio Moura and Elson Miranda, names that made and continue to make history, representing our modality”, recalled Siqueira. And he added: “2023 is a very important year, which precedes the Olympic Games and we have some key competitions such as the World Cup, the Pan American Games and the stages of the Diamond League. We hope to arrive in Paris with the best possible preparation to fight for a good position”.