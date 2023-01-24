BrazilBrazil

Justice maintains judicial administrators of the Americanas Group

This Monday (23), the Justice of Rio denied the request for suspensive effect of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) and maintained the decision of Judge Paulo Assed Estefan, of the 4th Corporate Court of the Capital, to name Preserva – Judicial Administration Action and the Zveiter Law Office as judicial administrators of the process of judicial recovery of Grupo Americanas.

The decision is by the judge Leila Santos Lopes, from the 15th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro. By denying the MPRJ’s request, the judge wrote that the effectiveness of the contested decision may be suspended by decision of the rapporteur if, “in the face of the immediate production of its effects, there is a risk of serious damage, difficult or impossible to repair, which does not check in kind”.

BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) released a note, this Monday, in which it informs that it proceeded to collect the bank guarantees that guarantee the totality of the debt that Americanas SA is liable to the bank.

The communiqué also says that “after the payment of the guarantees, the BNDES will no longer be exposed to Americanas SA.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

