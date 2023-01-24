BrazilBrazil

Ministry creates care program for Afro-descendant refugees

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, and the president of the National Committee for Refugees (Conare), Sheila de Carvalho, signed today (23) Ordinance No. Migrations, Refuge and Statelessness, refugee care program for people of African descent.

The signing took place during a posthumous homage ceremony for Congolese refugee Moïse Kabagambe, murdered in January last year.

The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, with Moise Kabagambe's parents, at the launch of the Program for Attention and Acceleration of Refuge Policies for People of African descent.

Minister Flávio Dino with Moïse Kabagambe’s parents – Valter Campanato/Agência Brazil

The Moïse Kabagambe Observatory was also launched and will act to map violence against refugees and asylum seekers who are the target of xenophobia.

According to the folder, the policy will focus on building partnerships with civil society organizations, international organizations, states and municipalities.

For Flávio Dino, refugees need action from the Brazilian state. “Brazil is also for migrants, refugees and stateless people. One can only be a patriot who understands this universal dimension”, declared the minister.

According to a Conare survey until December 2022, Brazil recognized 1,474 Congolese as refugees. The first recognitions took place 30 years ago.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

