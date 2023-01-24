Moraes receives balance sheet on intervention in the security of the DF

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes received today (23) a partial report on the intervention in public security in the Federal District. The document was handed over by Ricardo Cappelli, an intervenor appointed by the federal government. The full report will be delivered to the minister on Wednesday (25).

The federal government’s intervention until January 31 was decreed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after the coup acts on January 8 that destroyed the facilities of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

On the 13th of this month, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that the intervention should not be extended and will be completed within the initially stipulated period.

Earlier, Moraes, who is the rapporteur for the processes that determine those responsible for the acts, opened three more inquiries to investigate the case. To date, seven inquiries have been opened at the Court.