PF arrests man filmed while destroying clock at Palácio do Planalto

The Federal Police arrested this Monday (23) Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, who invaded the Planalto Palace and destroyed a 17th-century clock on January 8. Made by Frenchman Balthazar Martinot, the clock was given as a gift to Emperor Dom João VI by the French court in 1808.



Security camera video frame shows vandal in action – Playback / TV Brazil

The man was filmed during the anti-democratic acts that culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers, in Brasília.

Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, and will be sent to the prison system in the city of Minas Gerais.

The corporation investigates the acts, which are considered crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.

Article amended at 9:08 pm to correct information in the third paragraph. The prisoner will remain in Uberlândia.