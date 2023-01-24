Colombian anesthetist indicted for rape of vulnerable in Rio

The Civil Police concluded, this Monday (23), the inquiry related to the Colombian anesthesiologist Andres Eduardo Oñate Carrillo, 32 years old, arrested last week for rape of vulnerable. The procedure was sent to Justice with the indictment of the author and the request to convert the temporary arrest into preventive.

The head of the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV), Luiz Henrique Marques, reported that the Colombian anesthetist is also being investigated for storing child pornography at home in Barra da Tijuca. The police officer also informed that the report on the crime at the Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital, of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), on Ilha do Fundão, was forwarded this Monday to the state Public Ministry.

Prison

In a custody hearing held last Monday (16), at the Custody Hearing Center, in Benfica, in the northern part of Rio, Judge Mariana de Tavares Shu upheld the anesthetist’s arrest.

Accused of rape of a vulnerable person during a surgical procedure on patients admitted to hospitals and libidinous acts involving minors, the doctor was arrested on Sunday (15) in his apartment. The temporary arrest warrant was issued by the judgment of the 31st Criminal Court of the Capital and is within the validity period.

The judge pointed out that “if the arrest warrant is valid and the decision that gave rise to its issuance is unchanged, the judgment of the Custody Hearing Center (CEAC) is prohibited from evaluating the defensive request for release, freedom or replacement of the arrest by another measure, under penalty of usurpation of competence”.