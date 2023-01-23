BrazilBrazil

MPF recommends that Paragominas adopt regular education in indigenous lands

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) recommended that the Municipality of the municipality of Paragominas and the government of Pará implement primary and secondary education in all villages of the Alto Rio Guamá Indigenous Land. Prosecutors recommend that the service start operating in the 2023 school year, regardless of the minimum number of students.

In the document, the MPF argues that the State has an obligation to offer vacancies to indigenous students, who often have to travel to distant villages to study or fail to attend classes. The recommendation was signed on January 18.

“Education is everyone’s right and the duty of the State, aiming at the full development of the person, his preparation for the exercise of citizenship and his qualification for work, under the terms of Art. 205 of the Federal Constitution”, says an excerpt from the document.

The Paragominas Department of Education informed the MPF that a state resolution defined that a minimum of 12 students is needed to implement regular education in the villages.

Agencies are not required to follow the recommendation. However, if the situation identified as irregular by prosecutors remains, the secretariat will be subject to legal proceedings.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

PF arrests man filmed while destroying clock at Palácio do Planalto

6 mins ago

There is no single currency project for Brazil and Argentina, says Haddad

32 mins ago

Colombian anesthetist indicted for rape of vulnerable in Rio

55 mins ago

Fear will not paralyze me, says threatened councilor

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.