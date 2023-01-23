MPF recommends that Paragominas adopt regular education in indigenous lands

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) recommended that the Municipality of the municipality of Paragominas and the government of Pará implement primary and secondary education in all villages of the Alto Rio Guamá Indigenous Land. Prosecutors recommend that the service start operating in the 2023 school year, regardless of the minimum number of students.

In the document, the MPF argues that the State has an obligation to offer vacancies to indigenous students, who often have to travel to distant villages to study or fail to attend classes. The recommendation was signed on January 18.

“Education is everyone’s right and the duty of the State, aiming at the full development of the person, his preparation for the exercise of citizenship and his qualification for work, under the terms of Art. 205 of the Federal Constitution”, says an excerpt from the document.

The Paragominas Department of Education informed the MPF that a state resolution defined that a minimum of 12 students is needed to implement regular education in the villages.

Agencies are not required to follow the recommendation. However, if the situation identified as irregular by prosecutors remains, the secretariat will be subject to legal proceedings.