Bahia concentrates the highest number of hospitalization of babies due to malnutrition

Last year, the Unified Health System (SUS) registered 2,754 hospitalizations of babies under 1 year of age due to malnutrition. The survey is from the Childhood Health Observatory (Observa Infância), with data from the Hospital Information System (SHI) of the Ministry of Health, and is equivalent to seven hospitalizations per day, across the country.

The state of Bahia and its capital Salvador led the ranking with the highest number of hospitalizations, with 480 and 159, respectively. Cristiano Boccolini, coordinator of Observa Infância, highlights the inequality between Brazilian regions and cities:

“While the Northeast recorded 1,175 hospitalizations in 2022, the North carried out 328 hospitalizations for the same causes last year. Looking at the capitals, we have Salvador with 159 hospitalizations and Cuiabá with only one”.

The researcher from the Health Information Laboratory of the Institute of Scientific and Technological Communication and Information in Health (Icict/Fiocruz) considers that the data collected in the SIH may still undergo changes, due to the time required to finalize the records in the system.

“In the current scenario, although the system registers a small reduction in the number of hospitalizations of babies under 1 year of age due to malnutrition in the country from 2021 to 2022, from 2,946 to 2,754 hospitalizations, we can consider that the trend continues – which is worrying” .

Check data by region*

Brazil 2,754 North East 1,175 Midwest 777 Southeast 617 South 376 North 328

*Number of hospitalizations of babies under 1 year of age due to malnutrition, in 2022

About the initiative

Observa Infância is a scientific dissemination initiative to bring data and information about the health of children up to 5 years old to society. The objective is to expand access to qualified information and facilitate understanding of data obtained from national information systems. It is a joint initiative of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Arthur de Sá Earp Neto Center (Unifase).

The scientific evidence worked on is the result of investigations carried out by researchers Patricia Boccolini and Cristiano Boccolini, within the scope of the Institute of Communication and Scientific and Technological Information in Health (Icict/Fiocruz) and the Faculty of Medicine of Petrópolis (FMP), of the Arthur Center of Sá Earp Neto (Unifase), with resources from the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.