In São Paulo, exhibition on indigenous languages ​​gets a virtual version

The Portuguese Language Museum, in São Paulo, will make available as of today (23) a virtual version of the temporary exhibition Nhe’ẽ Porã: Memory and Transformation, an exhibition that is currently on display at the museum and that addresses the indigenous languages ​​and cultures of Brazil. According to the institution, this will be the opportunity for more people to be able to check out the exhibition, which is dedicated to the more than 175 indigenous languages ​​that are still spoken in Brazil.

The virtual and free version of the exhibition is available on the website Through this site, people will be able to walk through the exhibition rooms, learn more about the works, watch the videos and interactive objects that are part of the exhibition and even listen to ambient sounds such as those of birds in the forest. One of the videos that can be viewed virtually is Indigenous Resistanceby Daiara Tukano and Coletivo Bijari, which shows how the colonization process and land conflicts caused the number of indigenous languages ​​to rise from around a thousand in the year 1500 to just 175 today.

The virtual visitor will also be able to risk speaking a few words in languages ​​such as Xavante, Tuyuka and Terena. He can even participate in karaoke singing an indigenous song.

In addition, it will be possible to download a series of materials, such as a e-book with texts present in the exhibition and also the maps created exclusively for the exhibition. An educational notebook will also be available for teachers and students.

Nhe’ẽ Porã: Memory and Transformation is curated by the artist, activist, educator and indigenous communicator Daiara Tukano and proposes an immersion in the dozens of linguistic families to which the languages ​​spoken today by the indigenous peoples of Brazil belong. The name of the exhibition, according to the curator, is a concept of the Guarani people and means “good words, good thoughts, good feelings, sweet words that come from the heart to touch the heart of each person”.

“We seek sweet words to narrate trajectories of resistance and struggle of indigenous peoples. And, from that breath, we hope to find a careful listening and willing to be open to transformation”, says the opening text of one of the rooms of the virtual exhibition.