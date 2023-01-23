Moraes determines that the PF send a copy of the coup draft to the TSE

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined today (23) that the Federal Police (PF) send to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) a copy of the draft of the state of defense decree found in the house of former minister Anderson Torres . The corporation will have 24 hours to comply with the measure.

The draft document found in Torres’ house suggests a state of defense decree to be fulfilled in the TSE whose objective would be to change the result of the 2022 elections.

At the TSE, the draft will be analyzed in the process opened in the Court last year to determine the legality of the meeting of former President Jair Bolsonaro with ambassadors to question the fairness of electronic voting.

The draft was requested by the PDT and accepted by Minister Benedito Gonçalves, the case’s rapporteur. In the minister’s assessment, the draft may be related to the facts investigated in the process.

The draft was found by the PF after searching the seizure carried out at Anderson Torres’ house in Brasília.

When commenting on the case on social networks, before turning himself over to the PF, Torres said that the document was leaked out of context”.