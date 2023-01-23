Torres says he “would never give conditions” for acts of coup plotters of 8/1

Former Minister of Justice and Public Security and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres stated in a statement that he “would never provide conditions” for the coup acts to take place on January 8 in Brasília.

Statements were made during a custody hearing held on January 14, after Torres was arrested upon arriving at Brasília airport, and made public this Monday (23). Torres also said that he is not part of the “ideological war” and that he did not question the outcome of the elections.

At the beginning of the testimony, the former minister said that he had nothing to do with the facts and that he received the news of the issuance of the arrest warrant by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), while he was on vacation in the United States. United like a “cannon shot in the chest”.

“This arrest and this accusation took me by surprise. The custody hearing is not the place to say anything about this, but I want to say that I have nothing to do with the facts. That was a cannon shot to my chest. I was on vacation, a vacation dreamed of by me and my family. That was a cannon shot to my chest. On the second day of vacation, this horrendous crime took place in Brazilia, this attack against the country and I was blamed for it. I would never allow this to happen, I am a professional, I am a technician and I would never do that”, he said.

The former minister declared that he “tried to calm down” the delicate moment between the Powers during the period in which he commanded the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, including visiting ministers of the STF.

“I leave home at 7 am every day and arrive at midnight. Sorry for the outburst, but being accused of terrorism, coup d’état? For God’s sake, what’s going on? This war that was created in the country, this confusion between the Powers, this ideological war. I do not belong there, I am a balanced citizen and this account I do not owe, ”he concluded.

The purpose of the custody hearing is to verify the conditions at the time of arrest. Thus, Torres was not questioned about the accusations of omission in the security of public buildings during the acts and about the draft of the presidential decree found in his house during the Federal Police’s search and seizure.

The text provided for a military intervention at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to contest the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 elections.