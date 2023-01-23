BrazilBrazil

PGR denounces 54 more investigated for coup acts on January 8

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced today (23) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) another 54 investigated for participating in the coup acts of January 8. They are imprisoned in the penitentiary system of the Federal District.

It is the third wave of complaints made by the agency. The total of denounced reached 98 people.

In the complaints, the prosecution accuses those investigated of crimes of inciting the Armed Forces against constitutional powers and of criminal association.

Deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the team investigating the acts, explained that the case cannot be legally treated as terrorism. According to Santos, Law 13.260/2016 (Anti-Terrorism Law) defined that terrorism must be practiced for reasons of xenophobia or discrimination and prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity and religion.

“The commission of crimes, no matter how serious they may be, for political reasons,” said Santos.

Earlier, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to open three more inquiries requested by the PGR to investigate people who participated in or financed the acts. To date, seven inquiries have been opened by the Court.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Torres says he “would never give conditions” for acts of coup plotters of 8/1

3 mins ago

Lula apologizes to Argentines for Bolsonaro’s “rudeness”

47 mins ago

2023 season of the world surfing tour starts Sunday in Hawaii

1 hour ago

Brazil and Argentina study the creation of a single currency for commercial exchanges

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.