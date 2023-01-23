PGR denounces 54 more investigated for coup acts on January 8

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced today (23) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) another 54 investigated for participating in the coup acts of January 8. They are imprisoned in the penitentiary system of the Federal District.

It is the third wave of complaints made by the agency. The total of denounced reached 98 people.

In the complaints, the prosecution accuses those investigated of crimes of inciting the Armed Forces against constitutional powers and of criminal association.

Deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the team investigating the acts, explained that the case cannot be legally treated as terrorism. According to Santos, Law 13.260/2016 (Anti-Terrorism Law) defined that terrorism must be practiced for reasons of xenophobia or discrimination and prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity and religion.

“The commission of crimes, no matter how serious they may be, for political reasons,” said Santos.

Earlier, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to open three more inquiries requested by the PGR to investigate people who participated in or financed the acts. To date, seven inquiries have been opened by the Court.