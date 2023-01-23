BrazilBrazil

2023 season of the world surfing tour starts Sunday in Hawaii

The World Surfing League (WSL) defined this Monday (23) the calendar of the 11 stages of the 2023 season. next Sunday (29). Brazil will compete with 10 athletes among the 36 participants in the men’s competition. Gabriel Medina returns to compete this year, along with Filipe Toledo, Ítalo Ferreira, Caio Ibelli, Jadson André, Yago Dora, brothers Miguel and Samuel Pupo, in addition to João Chianca and Michael Rodrigues, both classified in the Challenger Series. In the female category, Brazil only has Tatiana Weston-Webb among the 18 competitors.

The Brazilian stage will take place in Saquarema (RJ), from June 23 to July 1, after the mid-season cut in grades. Just like last year, after five stages of the circuit, the surfers (men and women) with better averages will advance. Among the men, of the 36 who start the dispute, only 24 will continue in the competition. As for women, of the 18 participants, only 12 will continue in the quest for the world title. Those who stay along the way will compete in the division to access the elite of the modality, the Challenger Series.

The end of the 2023 season is scheduled for the period from September 7 to 15, with the WSL Finals in Trestles beach, California (United States). The final competition, in knockout format, will bring together the top five of the year in each gender (female and male).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

