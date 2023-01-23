Moraes schedules a new statement by Anderson Torres for February 2

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), scheduled a new testimony by Anderson Torres, former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, for February 2, at 10:30 am, after he had remained silent in a first hearing, last week.

The Federal Police (PF) had asked that the deposition be scheduled for this Monday (23), at the same time, but Moraes decided to give more time for Torres’ defense to examine the records of the investigations against him.

The former secretary is mentioned in at least three inquiries at the Supreme Court, all linked to an alleged coup performance. In his house, for example, during searches by the PF, a draft (draft of a rule) of a decree was found providing for an intervention in the Electoral Court, which would be unconstitutional.

Former Minister of Justice and Public Security of the Jair Bolsonaro government, he has been preventively detained, in a battalion of the Military Police of the Federal District (DF), since he returned from the United States, where he claimed to have gone on vacation days before the vandals took over the Square. of the Three Powers, in Brazilia.

Torres was exonerated from the Public Security Secretariat of the DF on January 8, amid the coup acts that resulted in extensive depredation of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court.

A career federal police officer, Torres was arrested by order of Moraes, who justified the measure due to the apparent inaction of the Public Security forces of the DF in the face of acts of vandalism.

In a specific investigation, opened at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Torres is investigated along with the removed governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) on suspicion of omission or connivance with coup acts.