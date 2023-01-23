BrazilBrazil

Baltic states, Russia remove ambassadors in diplomatic crisis

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Estonia and Latvia, members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union, asked their Russian ambassadors to leave after Moscow said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing it of “total Russophobia”.

Estonia, Latvia and its Baltic neighbor Lithuania are among a group of NATO allies who strongly advocate that Germany supply its Leopard main battle tanks to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it had told Estonia’s envoy he was due to leave next month, and that the two countries would be represented in each other’s capitals by an acting chargé d’affaires instead of an ambassador.

Estonia responded in kind, telling the Russian ambassador to leave by February 7, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (pictured) said.

“We will continue to support Ukraine as Russia plans large-scale attacks, and we call on other like-minded countries to increase their assistance to Ukraine,” Reinsalu said in a statement.

Latvia, in solidarity with Estonia, told Moscow‘s envoy to leave by February 27, according to a tweet from Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. Both countries have said they are downgrading their diplomatic ties with Russia to chargé d’affaires level.

Lithuania expelled the Russian envoy in April and downgraded the diplomatic mission after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in the town of Bucha.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil and Argentina study the creation of a single currency for commercial exchanges

7 mins ago

Moraes schedules a new statement by Anderson Torres for February 2

30 mins ago

Meeting between Lula and Maduro in Argentina is canceled

1 hour ago

2023 season of the world surfing circuit starts Sunday in Hawaii

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.