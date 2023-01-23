Meeting between Lula and Maduro in Argentina is canceled

The meeting between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, scheduled for today (23), in Buenos Aires, was cancelled. The meeting, which was foreseen in Lula’s agenda in the beginning of the morning, is no longer included in this Monday’s commitments.

The information was also confirmed by the advisory of the Presidency, but the reason was not informed nor if the agenda will be rescheduled.

Lula is in Argentina, on his first international trip after taking office. The visit, at the invitation of President Alberto Fernández, marks the resumption of relations between the two countries, after a period of distance between the governments.

Tomorrow (24), Lula will participate in the summit meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac). With the change of government, Brazil is rejoining the group, after three years away from the mechanism. Maduro’s presence is also expected at the regional summit.